Delhi10 November 2021 01:52 IST
City sees no COVID-19 deaths
The city reported no COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours for the 17th day and the total number of fatalities stood at 25,091, said a bulletin released by the Delhi Government on Tuesday.
Thirty-three new cases were reported, taking the total cases to 14,40,176. As many as 51,130 tests were conducted in the day and the test positivity rate was 0.06%.
Of the total cases, 14,14,736 people have recovered and there are 349 active cases in the Capital.
