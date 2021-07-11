City sees lowest daily cases since April

Govt. orders closure of part of Sadar Bazar till 10 p.m. on July 13

The Capital recorded 53 fresh COVID-19 cases and three deaths on Sunday. The number of new cases added is the lowest since April 15, 2020.

The health bulletin released by the Delhi government said 76,823 tests were conducted in the Capital in 24 hours with a positivity rate of 0.07%. Out of the total tests conducted, 53,280 were RTPCR tests. There are 743 active cases in the city, of which 252 are under home isolation. The Capital has recorded 14,35,083 cases since the pandemic started last year with 25,015 deaths.

The bulletin added that 79,527 beneficiaries had received the vaccination in 24-hours, of which 52,434 were administered the first dose. The cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stand at 88,96,884.

To ensure that COVID-19 appropriate behavior being followed in markets across the city, the government continued with its inspection drive. On Sunday, it closed a part of the Sadar Bazar — from Bara Tooti Chowk to Qutub Road — till 10 p.m. on July 13

“Due to a large football, the market’s association and shopkeepers were unable to ensure COVID protocols on 10-07-2021 in the aforesaid market. The guidelines and directions of COVID protocol are being contravened in the above-said market, which may cause spreading of the virus,” the Central District Magistrate said.