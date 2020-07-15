City sees less than 2K cases for fourth consecutive day

A health worker tests a woman in Defence Colony on Tuesday.

Active cases and positive results continue downward trend

The city recorded less than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases for the fourth consecutive day on Tuesday with 1,606 fresh infections being reported in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 1,15,346, read a health bulletin released by the government.

Since June 23, when 3,947 new cases were reported — the highest so far —the number of new cases has been dropping and it has been less than 3,000 for the past 18 days. Also, 35 more deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 3,446.

Of the total cases, 93,236 people have recovered and there are 18,664 active cases.

Though the total cases in Delhi have been increasing, the active cases have been decreasing since July 1.

The number of active cases was 27,007 on July 1 and has decreased by 30.8% to reach 18,664 on Tuesday.

Also, the number of people admitted to COVID-19 hospitals has been steadily decreasing for the past 13 days. On July 1, a total of 5,892 beds in COVID-19 hospitals were occupied and it has decreased steadily to 4,194 on Tuesday. The number of COVID-19 positive people on home isolation has also decreased from 16,703 on July 1 to 10,695 on Tuesday — a decrease of 35.96%.Also, the positivity rate, which is the percentage of people who test positive, has dropped from 12.2% on July 1 to 7.6%. But lesser RT PCR tests, which has higher positivity, and more rapid antigen tests, which has lower positivity, was done, shows bulletin.

“Close monitoring of patients to be done by specialists,”read an advisory by the government. It also said the ‘Internal Death Audit Committee’ of the hospital should suggest remedial measures to lower mortality.