City sees less than 10,000 cases for the third consecutive day

Vaccination under way at a centre in Jahangirpuri on Sunday.

NEW DELHI

17 May 2021 01:23 IST

Atishi says only 1 day of Covaxin stock left for those above 45 yrs

The Capital recorded 6,456 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday along with 262 deaths and 9,706 recoveries, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government.

The bulletin added that 62,059 tests were conducted in 24-hours with a positivity rate of 10.40%. The total cases now stand at 13,93,867 with 21,506 deaths. There are 62,783 active cases in the city with 39,211 people under home isolation.

This is the third consecutive day when Delhi has recorded less than 10,000 cases. On Saturday, Delhi had reported 6,430 cases, the lowest since April 7. It reported 8,506 cases on Friday, 10,489 on Thursday, 13,287 on Wednesday, 12,481 on Tuesday, 12,651 on Monday and 13,336 on last Sunday.

At 10.40%, Sunday’s positivity rate is the lowest since April 11 when it stood at 9.4%.

Releasing the vaccination bulletin, AAP MLA Atishi said Delhi has only one day of Covaxin stock left for those aged above 45, healthcare and frontline workers, while Covishield doses for this category can last up to five days.

She appealed to the Central government to make more vaccines available for this category immediately.

“A total of 1.18 lakh beneficiaries received the jabs on May 15. Around 10.50 lakh people have got both doses since the inoculation drive began on January 16. Delhi has so far received 44.94 lakh vaccine doses for this age group, of which 41.68 lakh have been administered,” Ms. Atishi said.

In the 18-44 age group so far, the Capital has received 8.17 lakh doses of which 5.25 lakh have been used till Sunday morning, she added.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited GTB hospital to review the work and video calling facility for the COVID patients with their family members.

We have understood that if the patient gets mental strength, then their recovery is faster, so we had started a video calling facility for patients to talk to their relatives, Mr. Kejriwal said. He said this also helps reduce the stress of the relatives.

“There were some services that we had started, and some obstructions were faced. I had received some complaints regarding that and now that has been resolved. I talked to some of the patients and whatever problems were being faced, have now been solved. All doctors and nurses are working on this, ” Mr. Kejriwal said.