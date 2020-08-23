City sees highest single-day spike in cases for the month

1,450 new cases recorded on Sunday

The Capital recorded 1,450 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the highest single day spike in August, taking the total number of cases here to 1,61,466, according to a heath bulletin issued by the Delhi government.

It added that 16 people died in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of deaths to 4,300. During the same period, 1,250 people recovered, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,45,388. At present, the government said, there are 11,778 active cases in the Capital and 627 containment zones.

The last time the number of new cases was above Sunday’s figure was on July 18 with the count being 1,475.

The number of active cases in the city has been increasing for the past six consecutive days and is the highest in over 25 days. The active cases, which were 27,007 on July 1, had fallen to 9,897 – below the 10,000 mark – on August 4, but since then it has remained above 10,000.

Though Delhi has a capacity to conduct around 11,000 RT-PCR tests per day, only 6,261 such tests were done in the past 24 hours. During the same period 12,470 rapid antigen test were conducted.