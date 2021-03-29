City sees highest single-day COVID-19 cases in 3 months

CM not to attend Holi programmes

The Capital recorded 1,881 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday — the highest single-day cases in over three months, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government.

Nine deaths were also recorded in the same 24-hour period, it said, adding that 79,936 tests were conducted with a positivity rate of 2.35%.

There are currently 7,545 active cases in the city with 4,237 of them under home isolation.

The government has ordered that there will be no public celebrations in the Capital.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he would not attend any public Holi programme due to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases.

“COVID-19 cases have increased in the last few days, in view of this, I am not attending Holi programmes. Appeal to all of you to just celebrate Holi with your family and avoid crowds, follow the rules of COVID-19 prevention,” Mr. Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain also asked Delhiites to maintain social distancing and adhere to all COVID-19 protocols to prevent the spread of the virus.

“District Magistrates and police have created district-wise teams. Legal action would be taken against violators,” Mr. Jain said.

The total number of cases in the Capital since the pandemic began now stands at 6,57, 715 cases with 11,006 deaths.

There are 1,710 containment zones in the Capital.