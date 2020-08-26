City sees highest number of virus cases in 45 days

Active cases cross 12,000 mark again

Delhi on Wednesday witnessed the highest number of fresh COVID-19 cases in 45 days, with 1,693 cases being reported in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 1,65,764, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government.

The last time the number of cases was more than this was on July 11 when 1,781 cases were reported.

Also, 17 more deaths have been reported, taking the total number of deaths to 4,347 on Wednesday.

Of the total cases, 1,48,897 people have recovered and there are 12,520 active cases — the highest in over a month — in the city at present. The last time the number of active cases was more than this was on July 25 when the active cases were 12,657.

The active cases, which were 27,007 on July 1, had fallen to 9,897 on August 4, but since then it has remained above that mark.

Though Delhi has a capacity to conduct around 11,000 RT-PCR tests a day, only 5,912 were done in the past 24 hours.

Of the total 19,816 tests done in the past 24 hours, 70.16% were rapid antigen tests, which have shown a low positivity compared to RT-PCR tests.

The positivity was 8.5% on Wednesday.

The number of containment zones in the city increased to 716 on Wednesday.