City sees highest number of daily COVID-19 deaths

New Delhi

30 April 2021 00:43 IST

5% beds, including 11 ICU beds, vacant

Delhi reported 395 deaths in 24 hours — the highest since the beginning of the pandemic — taking the total number of deaths to 15,772, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Thursday.

Also, 24,235 new cases were reported, taking the total cases to 11,22,286. A total of 73,851 tests were done in a day, the bulletin said.

The positivity of new cases was 32.82%. This means more than 35 out of 100 people taking the test are now COVID-19 positive. Of the total cases, 10,08,537 people have recovered and there are 97,977 active cases. Out of the total 20,870 beds for COVID-19 treatment, only 5.3% were vacant at 11 p.m. Also, only 11 ICU beds were vacant. The Delhi government on Thursday issued an order for setting up of a 500-bed COVID facilities near LNJP Hospital and GTB Hospital.

Advertising

Advertising

LNJP nurse dies

A nurse working in LNJP Hospital died due to COVID-19 on Thursday — the third nurse to die in as many days, according to Delhi State Hospitals Nurses Union (LNH).The deceased, Raj Kumar Aggarwal, 35 is survived by wife and two children aged 10 and 8 years. Commenting on errors in Wednesday’s bulletin, Satyendar Jain, said: “The bulletin was correct, but the only mistake was in the cumulative total. It was supposed to be added to the previous day number, instead was mistakenly added to the day before yesterday’s numbers. It has been rectified and disseminated.”

The government later issued a revised bulletin on Thursday morning, in which the figures were corrected.