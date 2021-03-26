City sees highest number of cases in over 3 months

1,515 fresh infections, 5 deaths reported

The surge in COVID-19 cases continued with the city witnessing 1,515 new cases in the last 24 hours — the highest in more than three months — taking the total number of cases to 6,52,742, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Thursday.

This is the third consecutive day that more than 1,000 new cases were reported in a day this year. The last time more cases were reported was on December 16, when 1,547 cases were reported in a day.

Five deaths were reported in 24 hours, taking the total number of deaths to 10,978. A total of 89,836 tests were done in a day, the bulletin said.

Positivity rate

Of the total cases, 6,36,267 people have recovered and there are 5,497 active cases. The positivity rate was 1.69 % on Thursday and the overall positivity till now was 4.61%, as per the bulletin.

COVID-19 cases were falling in early 2021 and on January 16, cases had dropped to 94 and it slowly increased to 200 on February 24 and it has been increasing since then.

34,789 vaccinated

Meanwhile, 34,789 beneficiaries took the COVID-19 vaccination on Thursday, said a Delhi government spokesperson. Of the total beneficiaries, 19,781 were people who are 60 years of age and above and 3,384 were between 45 and 59 years of age. The rest of the people vaccinated were healthcare and front-line workers.