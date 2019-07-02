City sees highest-ever peak power demand

Peak power demand in Delhi hit an all-time high on Monday to touch 7,241 MW.

The State Load Dispatch Center’s website recorded the spike at 3.29 p.m.

The previous highest peak power demand was recorded on July 10 last year when it reached 7,016 MW.

With an average temperature of over 40 degrees Celsius on Monday, electricity discom BSES stated that “cooling load” was the main reason behind the increase in the city’s power demand.

“Almost 50% of Delhi’s power demand in summers is because of the cooling load,” it added

Delhi’s peak power demand is more than that of Chennai and Mumbai combined and is over three times that of Kolkata, a BSES spokesperson said. The discom has also estimated that peak power demand may cross 7,400MW this year.

Arrangements made

In order to meet the demand and transmission requirements, various arrangements have been made, including the use of different forecasting methods which afford high accuracy planning, the discom said.

While peak power demand in Delhi crossed the 6,000MW mark for the first time in 2016, that line has been crossed at least 24 times so far this year.