City sees five more dengue deaths

New Delhi

02 November 2021 02:08 IST

531 cases reported last week; season’s total reaches 1,537, the highest since 2018

The city reported 531 dengue cases over the past week (till October 30), and five deaths, a civic report said on Monday. While the fatality toll for the season has reached six, the caseload for October stands at 1,196 — the highest for the month since 2017. This season’s total cases have touched 1,537, which is the highest since 2018.

“Three of the five deaths occurred in areas under the North civic body. All the three patients were admitted to private hospitals and they succumbed in mid-October,” a North Delhi Municipal Corporation official, who did not wish to be named, said.

However, details about the remaining two deaths were not provided by civic body officials.

North Delhi recorded the highest dengue cases last week at 134, followed by South Delhi with 127 cases. In the previous week, South Delhi had reported 98 cases, followed by North Delhi with 71 cases.

Till October 23, the city had recorded 665 cases of dengue for the month and the season’s total stood at 1,006, the highest since 2018. In September, the city had reported 217 cases, which was also the highest for the month since 2018.

Delhi had recorded 1,072 cases and one death in 2020, 2,036 cases and two deaths in 2019, and 2,798 cases and four deaths in 2018.

South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) Mayor Mukesh Suryan said “no cases or deaths were recorded at SDMC hospitals” and that the civic body was taking adequate measures.

“About 60-70 dengue patients are admitted to our hospital and the number of people coming to the OPD every day is on the rise. I feel the situation will improve by the end of November when the temperature further drops. Till then, people have to be extremely careful,” said Dr. S.P. Byotra, HoD of internal medicine, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.