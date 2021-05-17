City sees a dip in cases, positivity and testing

Fresh infections fall below 5,000 for first time since April 5

The number of fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday went below the 5,000-mark for the first time since April 5 with the positivity rate also falling below 10%. However, the number of tests conducted had also fallen.

The health bulletin released by the Delhi government showed that 4,524 new cases had been added in 24 hours along with 340 deaths and 10,918 recoveries.

The bulletin said 53,756 tests have been conducted with a positivity rate of 8.42%, which was the lowest since April 9 when it stood at 7.8%. The number of tests conducted was relatively lower than the 62,059 tests conducted on Sunday.

Since May 13 — when 73,675 tests were conducted — the number of tests has been below 70,000.

There has been a downward trend in the number of cases as well with Delhi had reported 6,456 cases on Sunday, 6,430 on Saturday, 8,506 on Friday, 10,489 on Thursday, 13,287 on Wednesday, 12,481 on Tuesday, and 12,651 on Monday.

The Capital at present has 56,049 active cases of which 35,141 are under home isolation. The number of cumulative cases stands at 13,98,391 and the death toll at 21,846.

Despite the reduction in the number of cases, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said the strict implementation of the lockdown would continue for a week till May 24.

The test positivity rate in the Capital had peaked on April 22, when it was 36.2%. This was a few days after the lockdown was imposed on April 19.