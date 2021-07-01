City sees 94 cases, 6 deaths; ‘no Delta plus variant so far’

Two genome sequencing labs to be functional in a week

The city reported 94 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total cases to 14,34,188, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Wednesday. Also, six deaths were reported and the total number of deaths stood at 24,977.

A total of 79,935 tests were done in a day and test positivity rate (TPR) was 0.12%. Of the total cases, 14,07,832 people have recovered and there are 1,379 active cases.

Genome sequencing labs

Earlier this month, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced setting up of two labs for genome sequencing. On Wednesday, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that the two labs are being set up, one in Lok Nayak Hospital and the other in ILBS Hospital and they will be functional in a week. He said the Capital has not reported any case of Delta plus variant of COVID-19 so far, adding that there is no communication from the Centre to make any special arrangement to deal with it.

Vaccination buzz

A total of 2,03,035 doses were administered in the city on Tuesday, as per a vaccine bulletin. “Speed of the second dose of vaccination is increasing and more than 37,000 people got their second jab on Tuesday. Also, Delhi received an instalment of 4 lakh Covishield doses on Tuesday and currently 7,64,000 doses are available and it will last three days at the current vaccination speed of 2 lakh people per day,” AAP MLA Atishi said.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the Delhi government has set up four special COVID-19 vaccination centres to inoculate food and e-commerce delivery agents. “It is very important to protect delivery agents of services such as Zomato, Swiggy and Amazon against COVID-19. These people deliver our food or other articles to us daily,” he said in a tweet in Hindi.