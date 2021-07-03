Delhi

City sees 93 new COVID cases with two deaths

NEW DELHI , 02/07/2021: Covid 19 vaccination in progress at a centre in North Delhi , in New Delhi on Friday Photo: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA / The Hindu  

The Capital on Friday reported 93 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths in 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 14,34,374 and total fatalities to 24,983.

The health bulletin issued by the Delhi government said 73,565 tests were conducted with a positivity rate of 0.13%. There are currently 1,041 active cases in the city, of which, 313 are under home isolation.

Providing figures on number of people vaccinated on Thursday, the bulletin said 1,57,728 beneficiaries have been vaccinated in 24 hours, of which, 1,25,769 received their first dose. So far, 80,57,875 beneficiaries have been vaccinated out of which, 18,37,720 have received both doses.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 3, 2021 12:52:00 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/city-sees-93-new-covid-cases-with-two-deaths/article35110474.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY