City sees 93 new COVID cases with two deaths

Over 1.5 lakh vaccinated in 24 hours

The Capital on Friday reported 93 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths in 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 14,34,374 and total fatalities to 24,983.

The health bulletin issued by the Delhi government said 73,565 tests were conducted with a positivity rate of 0.13%. There are currently 1,041 active cases in the city, of which, 313 are under home isolation.

Providing figures on number of people vaccinated on Thursday, the bulletin said 1,57,728 beneficiaries have been vaccinated in 24 hours, of which, 1,25,769 received their first dose. So far, 80,57,875 beneficiaries have been vaccinated out of which, 18,37,720 have received both doses.