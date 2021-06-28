City sees 89 cases with 4 deaths

NEW DELHI

28 June 2021 01:27 IST

Hotels, banquet halls with 50 people in attendance to reopen

The Capital recorded 89 fresh COVID-19 cases and four deaths on Sunday, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government a day before a new set of unlock measures are set to kick in.

The bulletin showed that 74,198 tests had been conducted in 24 hours that has a positivity rate of 0.12%. There are at present 1,568 active cases in the city. Delhi has recorded 14,33,934 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began along with 24,965 deaths.

From June 28, weddings at banquet halls and hotels with 50 people in attendance will be permitted along with reopening of gyms and Yoga centres at 50% capacity under the phased unlock process, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) said in an order on Saturday.

The relaxations come after the number of new cases and fatalities continued to show a downward trend during the past week.

Delhi had reported 89 cases of COVID-19 and 11 deaths on Monday, 134 cases and 8 deaths on Tuesday, 111 cases and seven deaths on Wednesday, 109 COVID-19 cases and eight deaths on Thursday, 115 cases and four deaths on Friday and on Saturday, 85 new cases and nine deaths were recorded.

Releasing the vaccination bulletin, AAP leader Atishi said the vaccination drive in the city had picked up speed with a record 2,07,559 doses being administered on Saturday.

Out of the total doses administered, more than 1.5 lakh doses were administered to the people in the 18-44 age group, she said. “With the availability of the vaccine stock, we have been able to vaccinate 25% of the youth population in Delhi,” Ms. Atishi said.