City sees 57 new cases, no deaths

16 December 2021 01:58 IST

ASHA workers demand fixed incentive for regular work

The Capital reported no new COVID-19-related death in 24 hours and the total number of fatalities stood at 25,100, as per a bulletin released by the Delhi Government on Tuesday.

Fifty-seven new cases were reported, taking the total cases to 14,41,850. A total of 58,328 tests were carried out in a day and the test positivity rate was 0.10%.

Of the total cases, 14,16,322 people have recovered and there are 428 active cases.

Delhi ASHA Workers Association on Tuesday requested Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to increase their minimum monthly incentive for COVID-19 work to ₹10,000 and the incentive for regular work to ₹15,000.

The association also requested the L-G to make the incentive for regular work a fixed figure instead of the current system where it is based on a “point system” depending on each work they do. This has been a long-standing demand of the ASHA workers.