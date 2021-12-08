City sees 51 new COVID-19 cases

The Capital reported no deaths in 24 hours and the total number of deaths stood at 25,099, as per a bulletin released by the Delhi Government on Tuesday.

Fifty-one new cases were reported, taking the total cases to 14,41,449. A total of 50,023 tests were done in a day and the test positivity rate stood at 0.10%.

Of the total cases, 14,15,974 people have recovered and there are 376 active cases.

The Government did not release the daily bulletin on Monday. It was later released on Tuesday and no reason was given. One COVID-19 death was reported as per the bulletin dated Monday.