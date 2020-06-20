City sees 3,630 new COVID-19 cases

The Capital reported 3,630 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 56,746, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Saturday. This is the highest number of cases reported in a single day in the city so far.

Also, 77 more deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours, taking the toll to 2,112. Of the total cases, 31,294 people have recovered and there are 23,340 active cases.

Meanwhile, an AAP source said that Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain, who had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week, has been administered plasma therapy and his condition is comparatively better.

“He was administered plasma therapy last night and he does not have a fever now. But he is still on oxygen support,” the source said.

Mr. Jain was admitted to the government-run Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital on Tuesday after he experienced high-grade fever and a sudden drop in his oxygen levels. He had tested positive on Wednesday.

He was shifted to Max Hospital, Saket, a private hospital, on Friday after his condition worsened.

On Friday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “Unfortunately, it was found out in his CT Scan today that Satyendar Jain Ji’s lung infection and pneumonia have increased. He was feeling very tired and giddy since the morning. All treatment and shifting to another hospital will be done on doctors’ advice.”

Doctor dies

A 39-year-old doctor working at National Health Systems Resource Centre, who was tested positive, died at Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital on Saturday. “The doctor, hailing from Odisha, was admitted at the hospital a week ago and died today,” an official said.

An order issued on Saturday said that the Health Department is in the process of purchasing oxygen cylinders and concentrators and directed hospitals to not procure them directly.

On June 9, the government had ordered the hospitals to arrange oxygen supply and directed them to procure the necessary equipment.

A separate order issued on Saturday said that in view of surge of COVID-19 cases in Delhi, the Health Department has been authorised to carry out emergency procurement and accounting as per Section 50 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

“Accordingly, Medical Director/Director/MS’s of all Hospitals of Government of NCT of Delhi and Director, DGHS are hereby authorized to carry out emergency procurement & accounting as per Section 50 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 for management of COVID-19 in Delhi,” the order said.