City sees 3 more dengue deaths as total cases cross 2,500 mark

Official death toll touches nine, excluding three fatalities at Safdarjung Hospital

The Capital reported 1,171 cases of dengue and three deaths over the past week (till November 6), a civic report said on Monday. While the fatality toll for the season has reached nine, the caseload stands at 2,708 — the highest since 2017. The total cases for November remain at 1,171, which is the highest for the month since 2018.

According to a civic official, the three deceased were a 63-year-old man from Rohini, a 12-year-old boy from Durga Vihar, and a three-year-old girl from Saurabh Vihar. “They were admitted to private hospitals in the city,” the official said.

However, three deaths at the Central Government-run Safdarjung Hospital, which was reported by The Hindu on November 7, have not been added to the official death count.

South Delhi recorded the highest dengue cases last week at 404, followed by north Delhi with 394. In the previous week, north Delhi had reported 134 cases, followed by south Delhi with 127 cases.

Till October 30, Delhi had reported 1,537 cases of dengue and six deaths, which was the highest for the season since 2018.

“The Delhi Government on October 14 declared dengue, malaria and chikungunya as notifiable diseases under the Epidemic Diseases Act. This led to addition of backlog cases from hospitals, which had not shared them until then. Previously, there were 60-70 hospitals reporting cases of vector-borne diseases. But now, the number has gone up,” a civic official, who did not wish to be named, said.

Another reason for the spread of dengue, the official said, is the influx of patients from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. “Prolonged rain in the city has also contributed to the rise in cases.”

Delhi had recorded 1,072 cases and one death in 2020, 2,036 cases and two deaths in 2019, and 2,798 cases and four deaths in 2018.

“Almost every doctor sees 3-5 patients with dengue-related symptoms every day, which puts the total at 50-70. We are yet to see a dip in the number of cases,” a doctor at Ganga Ram Hospital said.