City sees 1,330 new virus cases; plenty of beds, assures Minister

The Capital recorded 1,330 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 26,334, according to the Delhi government health bulletin released on Friday.

Twenty-five deaths have also been reported in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 708. The bulletin added that 417 people have recovered, taking the total number of recoveries to 10,315. There are currently 15311 active cases in Delhi.

According to official, a total of 2,41,693 tests have been conducted in the Capital so far, out of which 5,187 tests were conducted on June 5. This shows that there is a dip in the number of new tests conducted as on June 2, 3 and 4, 6,070, 6,538 and 6,361 new tests had been done, respectively.

After a meeting to review public heath measures for COVID-19, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that there are some misleading reports that there is a shortage of beds for patients in Delhi as a few private hospitals are refusing admissions.

“The truth is, there is absolutely no shortage of beds in Delhi at the moment. In the last three days, more than 1,000 patients have been admitted to various hospitals. If beds were not available, this would have not been possible,” he said.

Mr. Jain added that there are close to 5,000 vacant beds at present. He attributed the reports on shortage of beds to hospitals not updating the data on the ‘Delhi Corona’ app on time or misrepresenting actual data when patients call.

“Patients were not getting data on hospitals before, which the app is trying to fix. We are making hospital bed data live and real-time soon,” the Minister added.