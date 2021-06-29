Delhi

City sees 101 new cases; vaccine stock to last 2 days only

Staff Reporter New Delhi 29 June 2021 23:03 IST
Updated: 29 June 2021 23:03 IST

The city reported 101 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, taking the total cases to 14,34,094, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Tuesday. Also, four deaths were reported, and the total number of deaths stood at 24,971. A total of 66,397 tests were done in a day and TPR was 0.15%. Of the total cases, 14,07,592 people have recovered and there are 1,553 active cases.

A total of 2,04,522 doses were administered on Monday, as per a vaccination bulletin. “Vaccination in Delhi is going on at high speed. On June 28], more than 2 lakh vaccine doses were administered in one day...,” AAP MLA Atishi. The city’s vaccine stock will last for only two days, as per the bulletin.

Advertising
Advertising
Comments
More In Delhi
Read more...