City sees 101 new cases; vaccine stock to last 2 days only

The city reported 101 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, taking the total cases to 14,34,094, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Tuesday. Also, four deaths were reported, and the total number of deaths stood at 24,971. A total of 66,397 tests were done in a day and TPR was 0.15%. Of the total cases, 14,07,592 people have recovered and there are 1,553 active cases.

A total of 2,04,522 doses were administered on Monday, as per a vaccination bulletin. “Vaccination in Delhi is going on at high speed. On June 28], more than 2 lakh vaccine doses were administered in one day...,” AAP MLA Atishi. The city’s vaccine stock will last for only two days, as per the bulletin.