City road repair initiative triggers credit war

Raj Niwas says instructions given by L-G; Delhi govt. accuses Saxena of taking ‘credit’ for issues under its ambit

Under the ‘One Week, One Zone, One Road’ initiative, roads will be repaired to withstand monsoon downpour in the Capital. | Photo Credit: File photo

Delhi roads are all set to be repaired, maintained and prepared to withstand monsoon downpour under the scrutiny of Raj Niwas and the Aam Aadmi Party government in the coming days.

One road each under the jurisdiction of civic agencies, including the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Public Works Department and New Delhi Municipal Council among others, will be identified for repair, maintenance, cleanliness and beautification per week as part of ‘One Week, One Zone, One Road’ initiative, said a notification issued by Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar.

The order, however, has triggered a war of words between the two administrative entities on who deserves the “credit” for the initiative.

While Raj Niwas sources credited Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena’s instructions for the official order issued on Thursday, Delhi government sources said the L-G was “fighting for credit” on issues that fell directly under the ambit of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

‘Hope for relief’

“The L-G hopes that the order for repair, maintenance and cleaning of ‘one road per zone/division every week’ issued on Thursday on his order will bring the much-needed relief to the residents and commuters of Delhi,” a statement from the L-G office said.

“Having been on Delhi roads during numerous visits and inspections, the L-G has been deeply concerned over the lack of maintenance, repair and cleanliness on streets and footpaths,” the statement added.

Delhi government sources, however, said the L-G “miserably failed” in improving the law and order situation and cleanliness in the city, in addition to controlling alleged corruption in the MCD.

“The cleanliness campaign launched by the L-G in the last week of June miserably failed. The issue of road repairs was discussed between the Chief Secretary and the PWD Minister two days ago. How can the L-G fight for credit like this?” said a government source.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who holds the Public Works Department portfolio, said the larger objective of the initiative is to make the city streets safer.

According to the government, the initiative includes repairing potholes, damaged blacktops, footpaths and central verges. Work related to road paint, reflectors, street lights, street furniture and other public utilities such as public toilets and water ATMs will also be a part of it.

The civic agencies concerned, Raj Niwas said, had also been asked to ensure cleanliness of roads by removing garbage dumps, plastic wastes and construction and demolition waste.

Road roster

In the final roster of the roads to be included in the exercise, preference would be given to those which are relatively in a poor state, the Raj Niwas statement said, adding that the action plan of the exercise will be put before the L-G by July 12 and will be reviewed at regular intervals.

“The Delhi government is determined to provide a pleasant commuting experience and excellent roads to all the residents. For this the PWD is working diligently and round the clock,” Mr. Sisodia said, adding that the initiative will continue as per the requirements of the roads.

According to the government, the agencies concerned have also been directed to make the programme a peoples’ drive by involving Market Associations and Residents’ Welfare Associations.

“The Delhi government aims to involve the community in this initiative so that people take ownership of the roads near their residence or place of work and help us keep the city green, clean and well-maintained,” Mr. Sisodia said.