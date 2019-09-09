City resident to sponsor education of student who secured seat in IIT

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Sunday that a resident of Delhi has decided to sponsor the education of Vijay Kumar who had secured a seat in IIT-Delhi after availing the government’s free coaching scheme.

The government said that Varun Gandhi, who lives in Defence Colony, has offered ₹2 lakh a year to Vijay. The son of a tailor and a domestic help, Vijay, had cleared the IIT JEE earlier this year. He had availed the government’s Jai Bhim Mukhyamantri Pratibha Vikas Yojana.

Announcing the initiative, Mr. Kejriwal said, “Vijay has recently gotten admission in IIT-Delhi. He is extremely intelligent, and has been a high scorer in school. Like Vijay, there are many bright and intelligent students who come from impoverished families. The competition, however, is such that the students who get ahead are those with resources to prepare for the competitive examinations under the guidance of reputed coaching centres. If we come together and decide to use our resources to support the needy, we can take our country to greater heights.”

The Chief Minister added that Vijay would inspire people not to give up on their dreams, no matter what the circumstances are. “I promise that the Delhi government will never let lack of money and resources be a hindrance in the education of such students. We are with you in your dreams. Educated youth is the future of the country,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

Vijay said he has met several students like him who aspire to get admission in IIT and now they can do it through hard work and with the help of the Delhi government.

Mr. Gandhi, addressing the media, said that he believes the Indian brains are the most intelligent ones in the world but several children do not have sufficient resources to develop and refine themselves accordingly. “Instead of donating money to a temple, making a talented kid realise his dream is a much bigger service to God,” Mr. Gandhi said.

Loan of ₹10 lakh

The Chief Minister also said that the Delhi government grants educational loans up to ₹10 lakh to students who wish to get admission in reputed institutions after Class XII. The students can repay the loan via easy instalments over a period of 15 years after passing out from the colleges and do not require any guarantee of any sort.