City reports two deaths, 223 new cases; AAP MLA infected

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Karol Bagh Vishesh Ravi was among the 223 people who tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. Two deaths were also reported in the city, taking the toll to 61. The total number of cases now stands at 3,738.

As per the Delhi government health bulletin, 73 people made a recovery on Friday, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,167.

Mr. Ravi said that he had tested positive along with his brother Ankit Ravi and was currently self isolating as he was asymptomatic.

Mr. Ravi is a three-time AAP MLA and was advised to get tested by his doctor on April 29 as he was running a fever. His results came back positive on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority said that from now on, COVID-19 sampling and testing data will be collected at the level of the chief district medical officer under the supervision of the concerned district magistrate.

The move is aimed at reducing “difficulty in reconciling data of samples collected, number of tests carried out and the pendency in various labs and institutions, which is hampering effective management of the pandemic,” Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev, who is also the DDMA chairman, said in an order.

(With inputs from PTI)