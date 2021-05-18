City reports over 4K cases, test positivity dips to 6.8%

Delhi reported 4,482 fresh COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, taking the tally to 14,02,873, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Tuesday. Also, 265 deaths were reported in 24 hours, taking the toll to 22,111.

A total of 65,004 tests were done in a day, the bulletin said. The test positivity rate (TPR) was 6.89%, which means that around seven people out of 100 taking COVID-19 tests are positive for the virus.

The last time the TPR was less than this was on April 7, when it was 6.1%.

The TPR was 36.2% on April 22, but since then it has stayed below it.

A decrease in positivity is a good sign, as per experts. TPR should be ideally below 5%.

Also, out of total of 24,305 beds, 40.75% were free as on Tuesday evening. Of the total cases, 13,29,899 people have recovered and there are 50,863 active cases.

Oximeter for patients

The government on Tuesday directed officials to make sure that every COVID-19 patient, who is under home isolation, has a pulse oximeter.

People are currently not being inoculated with the second dose of Covishield as the Centre has increased the gap between the first and the second dose, said AAP leader Atishi.

Delhi doesn’t have stock of Covaxin to inoculate people in the age group of 18-44 and Covishield stock for the age group will last only for three days, as per an official bulletin.