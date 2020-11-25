City reports over 100 COVID-19 deaths for fifth consecutive day

New Delhi

Delhi recorded 6,224 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 5,40,541, according to a health bulletin released by the government on Tuesday.

The death toll has reached 8,621 with 109 more deaths reported in a single day. This is the fifth consecutive day when over 100 deaths have been reported. The highest number of daily deaths was reported on November 18, when 131 people died due to the infection.

Of the total cases, 4,93,419 people have recovered and there are 38,501 active cases.

“Delhi has the lowest fatality ratio among all major cities in India. Rapid addition of ICU beds and other medical facilities have helped us achieve this. We are doing our best to save every life,” tweeted Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

About 88.2% of ICU beds with ventilators for COVID-19 treatment were occupied by Tuesday night and 73.9% of ICU beds without ventilators were full, as per official data.

In many hospitals, including Safdarjung Hospital, there are no ICU beds with ventilators free. In LNJP Hospital only five are free, and eight in GTB Hospital. Out of 17,958 beds available for treatment, 52.1% are full.

There are 4,708 containment zones in the city.