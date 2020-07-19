City reports more than 1 lakh recoveries from COVID-19

New Delhi

19 July 2020 00:36 IST

There are now 16,711 active cases left in Delhi; 1,475 fresh cases reported in 24 hours

A total of 1,475 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the Capital in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 1,21,582, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Saturday.

Also, 26 more deaths were reported, taking the toll to 3,597. Of the total cases, 1,01,274 people have recovered and there are 16,711 active cases.

Fewer cases

On June 23, the new virus cases almost touched 4,000, the highest so far.

Advertising

Advertising

However, since then, the number of new cases has been dropping and it has been less than 2,000 for the past eight days.

The number of cases is less compared to the spike in June, but of the total 21,658 tests done in the past 24 hours, over 71.11% of the tests were rapid antigen tests, which have shown a low positivity in the city compared to RT-PCR tests.

The active cases have been decreasing since July 1 and it has decreased from 27,007 on July 1 by 38.12% to reach 16,711 on Saturday.

Number of beds

Also, the number of people admitted to COVID-19 hospitals has been steadily decreasing for the past 17 days.

On July 1, a total of 5,892 beds in COVID-19 hospitals were occupied and it has decreased steadily to 3,635 on Saturday.

The number of COVID-19 positive people under home isolation has also decreased from 16,703 on July 1 to 9,132.

Also, the positivity rate, which is the percentage of people who test positive, has dropped from 12.2% on July 1 to 6.8% on Saturday. The number of containment zones in the city was 678.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has issued an “office memorandum” that specific attention should be given to reduce COVID-19-related deaths, since committees formed after Supreme Court orders are inspecting all hospitals.

“Since the committees constituted for inspection of all hospitals in Delhi, consequent upon orders passed by Supreme Court on 19 June, 2020, are already carrying out their mandate in a continuous manner, it would be appropriate that specific attention may now be focused upon aspects which have a bearing on reduction of COVID related mortalities,” the memorandum issued by principal secretary of Health and Family Welfare Department of the Delhi government dated Friday read.