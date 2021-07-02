Delhi

City reports 93 fresh COVID cases

People wait in queue to get vaccinated in Vinod Nagar on Thursday.  

The city reported 93 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, taking the total cases to 14,34,281, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Thursday.

Also, four deaths were reported in 24 hours and the total number of deaths stood at 24,981. A total of 76,468 tests were done in a day and that test positivity rate (TPR) was 0.12%. Of the total cases, 14,07,943 people have recovered and there are 1,357 active cases.

Vaccination update

A total of 1,46,225 doses of vaccines were administered in the city on Wednesday and the city’s vaccine stock will last for four days, as per a vaccination bulletin by the Delhi government.

Also, Indraprastha Apollo Hospital has started administering Sputnik V vaccine from Wednesday and about 1,000 people were administered with the vaccine on the first day, the hospital said. “Spot registration and walk-in facility for Sputnik V is currently restricted and we are encouraging beneficiaries to register and take appointments through the COWIN app,” the hospital said in a statement.


