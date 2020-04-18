City reports 67 new cases, 4 deaths

Delhi reported 67 new COVID 19 cases and four deaths on Friday, taking the toll to 42 and total number of cases to 1,707. Twenty-one patients were also discharged, taking the total to 72.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday intervened in the termination of a doctor from the Hindu Rao Hospital, run by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Dr. Piyush Sharma, a DNB student in the orthopaedic department of the hospital, was terminated from duty for “bringing disrepute to the institution”, an order issued by the hospital stated.

The commissioner of the North DMC had said that Dr. Sharma had intercepted personal protection kits being donated to the hospital by an NGO, and then distributed the kits to the staff himself.

The news of termination received backlash on social media with Harjit Bhatti of the Progressive Medicos & Scientists Forum (PMSF) calling it a vindictive act and demanded revocation of termination. Taking cognizance of the issue, Dr. Vardhan later tweeted: “I have spoken to Varsha Joshi Ji on the phone and asked her to call the aggrieved doctor and resolve the issue. Please wait for her action. I'm sure she will take appropriate redresal steps [sic].”

Ms. Joshi said that she would find an appropriate solution adding: “Grateful for your support, guidance and leadership at all times” in a response to the Minister.

Dr. Sharma was unreachable for a comment.

Later in the day, Dr. Vardhan chaired a video conference with L-G Anil Baijal, Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain and Medical Superintendents of central and State government hospitals and Municipal Commissioners of Delhi.

The Minister told the officials not to neglect other patients during COVID-19 outbreak. “I am receiving a lot of complaints regarding denial of treatment to patients suffering from critical ailments other than COVID-19 such as patients requiring dialysis, suffering from respiratory or heart disease, those who require blood transfusion and pregnant mothers,” he said.

“It is a testing time for everybody in lockdown; patients who are really ill and require urgent medical attention are venturing out with great difficulty to reach the hospital for treatment in this situation. We should not turn them away,” he said.