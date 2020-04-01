City reports 32 fresh virus cases; total now 152

Thirty-two new COVID-19 cases were reported in Delhi on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases to 152, according to the Delhi government.

This is the biggest single-day jump in the number of cases in the city so far. Twenty-nine of the 32 positive cases are people from a centre-run by Tablighi Jamaat in Nizamuddin which has been evacuated by the authorities.

A total of 53 people from the centre have tested positive for COVID-19 so far, just in Delhi alone.

Monday, Sunday and Saturday had recorded the biggest single-day jumps till then with 25, 23, and nine new cases, respectively.

The daily number of cases is expected to spike further as the results of majority of the people evacuated from the centre are yet to be out, according to officials.

A total of 2,943 people are in various quarantine facilities across the city.