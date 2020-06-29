City reports 2,889 fresh COVID-19 cases; total count climbs to 83,077

NEW DELHI

29 June 2020 00:08 IST

Lok Nayak doctor, Hindu Rao Hospital worker die; containment zones go up to 417

The Capital reported 2,889 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 83,077, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Sunday.

Also, 65 deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of deaths to 2,623. Of the total cases, 3,306 people have recovered in the past 24 hours. Till now, a total of 53,607 people have recovered.

There are 27,847 active cases in the city out of which 17,148 cases are in home isolation. The total number of beds available is 13,411 out of which 6,014 are occupied. The government said 20,080 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours and 4,98,416 tests have been conducted so far.

Advertising

Advertising

Meanwhile, a doctor employed at Lok Nayak Hospital died of COVID-19 on Sunday, said the hospital spokesperson. Dr. Aseem Gupta was a consultant anaesthesiologist at the COVID-19 ward of the hospital. “A dear senior and all-weather friend. He lost the battle after a valiant fight,” the spokesperson added.

Also, a 53-year-old employee at the Hindu Rao Hospital, who had tested positive for the virus, died on Sunday afternoon. The worker, Raju, was admitted to a hospital on June 26 and tested positive for the virus a day later. While he was shifted to the emergency ward, he developed kidney failure, said a spokesperson for the North DMC.

Redrawing zones

The number of containment zones had increased to 417 after 175 new zones were added after June 21. This happened when a committee appointed by the Home Minister suggested that the boundaries of these zones in the city be redrawn more effectively to contain the spread of the virus. The deadline set by the committee for the government to redraw the boundaries of these zones is June 30 and the number of zones is likely to increase over the next two days.

Under the government’s revised COVID-19 response plan, the officials of 11 districts here were directed to aggressively identify more containment zones in their areas.