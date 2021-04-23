City reports 26,169 cases, 306 deaths

New Delhi

23 April 2021 00:38 IST

Only 15 ICU beds vacant in the city

Delhi reported 306 COVID-19-related deaths in 24 hours – the highest since the beginning of the pandemic – taking the total number of deaths to 13,193, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Thursday.

Also, 26,169 new cases were reported, taking the total cases to 9,56,348. The positivity of new cases jumped to 36.24% – the highest till now. This means more than 36 out of 100 people taking the test are now testing positive.

A total of 72,208 tests were done in a day, the bulletin said. Of the total cases, 8,51,537 people have recovered and there are 91,618 active cases.

Advertising

Advertising

53,673 vaccinated

Meanwhile, a total of 53,673 beneficiaries took COVID-19 vaccination in the city in 24 hours, as per the bulletin.

Out of the total 20,431 beds for COVID-19 treatment here, only 10.4% were vacant at 11 p.m. Also, only 15 ICU beds were vacant.

Many hospitals, including Lok Nayak Hospital, Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital and Burari Hospital, did not have a single vacant COVID-19 bed.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday said that once the oxygen crisis is resolved, the government will increase the number of beds. “We have demanded 7,000 beds for two weeks from the Centre. So far, 2,000 beds have been given. Beds for COVID-19 patients will be increased once the oxygen crisis ends,” he said.

The Minister said that hospitals faced a shortage of oxygen the entire night.