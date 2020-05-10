City reports 224 new cases, no death

The Capital has reported 224 new COVID-19 no, taking the total number of cases to 6,542, according to a health bulletin by the Delhi government.

Of the 6,542 cases, 2,020 people have recovered and there are 4,454 active cases.

Though a total of 68 deaths have been reported in the city so far, no new death was reported. The fresh cases were reported between 4 p.m. on Friday and 12 a.m. on Saturday, according to the bulletin. The Delhi government said that they have decided to change the period for which they are releasing the data.

Three more healthcare workers, including a nurse, working at Delhi government-run Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital tested positive on Saturday, taking the total number of workers infected by the virus to 106, according to hospital officials.

“We have changed the cycle of health bulletin from 12 midnight to 12 midnight as per ICMR time cycle. Earlier we were following 4 p.m. to 4 p.m. From tomorrow, we will be releasing health bulletin in the morning,” the government said in a statement.

The Delhi government has so far conducted 84,226 COVID-19 tests, the statement said. Also, a total of 937 COVID-19-positive patients have been placed under home isolation.

Three more hospitals

The Delhi government on Saturday declared three more hospitals — Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, Saroj Medical Institute, Rohini, and Khushi Hospital, Dwarka — as designated hospitals for COVID-19 treatment. A total of 150 beds, 50 in each hospital, will be kept for isolation. While only a part of Fortis Hospital will be turned into a COVID-19 treatment facility, the whole of the other two hospitals will be converted into such facilities.

In a separate order, the Delhi government also ordered District Magistrate (East Delhi) to make arrangements for 50-100 rooms in one of the three hotels, it had selected, for the accommodation of doctors on COVID-19 duty at Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital.