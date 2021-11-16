City reports 16 new virus infections, one death

New Delhi

16 November 2021 01:14 IST

The Capital reported one new COVID-19 death in the last 24 hours and the total number of fatalities stood at 25,095, as per a bulletin released by the Delhi Government on Monday. Sixteen new cases were reported, taking the total cases to 14,40,440. There are 337 active cases.

A total of 37,495 tests were done in a day and the test positivity rate was 0.04%. Of the total cases, 14,15,008 people have recovered and there are 337 active cases.

