City recordshighest no. ofcases of crimeagainst women

The national capital records the highest number of Crime Against Women (CAW) in 2018 among 19 other metropolitan cities, as per a report released by the NCRB.

In 2018, a total of 11,724 cases of CAW registered in Delhi accounts for 27.8% of total CAW cases registered in other metros. In 2017, 11,542 cases were registered. Mumbai is ranked second with 6,058 cases in 2018.

“Delhi recorded 137 cases of dowry deaths, three cases of murder after rape and 35 cases of abetment to suicide of women while five cases of acid attack and nine cases of attempt to acid attack,” the report reads. Out of the total crimes registered under the IPC against the women, the majority of the those (3131) involved “cruelty by husband or his relatives”.

The city recorded highest number of cases (1,367) under the Protection of Children from Sexual Violence Act (Girl Child Victims only).