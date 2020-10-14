City records over 3,000 fresh COVID-19 cases

Hindu Rao Hospital converted into non-COVID facility: govt.

The city recorded 3,036 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the tally to 3,14,224, said a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Tuesday.

The death toll has reached 5,854 with 45 more fatalities reported in a single day. Of the total cases, 2,86,880 people have recovered and there are now 21,490 active cases.

‘Low bed occupancy’

In a related development, the north corporation-run Hindu Rao Hospital was converted into a non-COVID-19 treatment facility on Tuesday, read an order by the government. Last week, 20 COVID-19 patients were shifted from the civic hospital to two Delhi government hospitals after healthcare workers of Hindu Rao called for a strike over non-payment of salaries. The order said the hospital was converted into a non-COVID 19 hospital due to “low average bed occupancy” and a request by the civic body commissioner.

Tuesday’s figure of new cases broke an 11-day streak of below 3,000 daily cases.

In the past 24 hours, 54,957 tests were done, which is considerably higher than the past few days.

As per Tuesday’s bulletin, the number of active cases has gone up slightly, but the number of people in hospitals, and people under home isolation have decreased for the third consecutive day.

Out of the total 16,117 beds available for COVID-19 treatment in the city, 68.3% were vacant, as per government data. But 55.1% of the ICU beds with ventilators are occupied and 53.8% of the ICU beds without ventilators are full. The positivity rate (percentage of people testing positive for every 100 tests done) is 5.5%. The overall positivity rate till now is 8.4%. The number of containment zones in the city on Tuesday was 2,747.