City records lowest cases in 7 months

564 infections reported in 24 hours

The Capital witnessed 564 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours — lowest in over seven months — taking the total number of cases to 6,23,415, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Monday.

This is the lowest new cases since May 26, when 412 new cases were reported in a day. A total of 57,463 tests were done in the past 24 hours, which is less, as it is the number of tests done on Sunday. Lesser number of tests are done on most Sundays.

Also, 21 more deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of deaths to 10,474 . Of the total cases, 6,06,644 people have recovered and there are 6,297 active cases.

The positivity of COVID-19 cases was 0.98% on Monday, very less than the average daily positivity in November, which was 11.65%. On Friday, the positivity was 0.88%. The overall positivity till now was 7.41%, as per the bulletin.

Out of the total 18,774 beds available for COVID-19 treatment in the city, 86.6% were vacant, as per the bulletin. About 2,499 people were admitted in hospitals and 3,153 patients were under home isolation. As per the bulletin, the death rate in the past 10 days was 2.95%. There were 4,563 containment zones in the city as of Monday.

Meanwhile, 10 more contacts of people who recently returned to Delhi from the U.K., where the new virus strain has been reported, were found to be COVID positive, officials said. With this, the total number of infected persons has gone up to 31.