City records hottest day of the year

29 June 2021 23:02 IST

The Capital recorded its hottest day of the year on Tuesday with the maximum temperature settling at 43 degrees Celsius, which is six degrees above normal for this time of the year.

Heatwave conditions prevailed in the city with the humidity level hovering between 78% and 25%.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 27.4 degrees Celsius.

Delhi, which usually comes under the influence of heat waves in May and June, had a relatively mild summer with the maximum temperature not rising above the 42.2 degrees Celsius mark. However, delay in monsoon, scheduled to arrive on June 27, has sent temperatures soaring.

Relief expected soon

The forecast for June 30 reads: “partly cloudy sky accompanied by gusty winds. Heatwave conditions at isolated places. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 42 and 29 degrees Celsius respectively”.

Some relief is expected July 1 onwards in the form of thundershowers that are likely to bring down the temperature by a few notches.