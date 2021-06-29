Delhi

City records hottest day of the year

The Capital recorded its hottest day of the year on Tuesday with the maximum temperature settling at 43 degrees Celsius, which is six degrees above normal for this time of the year.

Heatwave conditions prevailed in the city with the humidity level hovering between 78% and 25%.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 27.4 degrees Celsius.

Delhi, which usually comes under the influence of heat waves in May and June, had a relatively mild summer with the maximum temperature not rising above the 42.2 degrees Celsius mark. However, delay in monsoon, scheduled to arrive on June 27, has sent temperatures soaring.

Relief expected soon

The forecast for June 30 reads: “partly cloudy sky accompanied by gusty winds. Heatwave conditions at isolated places. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 42 and 29 degrees Celsius respectively”.

Some relief is expected July 1 onwards in the form of thundershowers that are likely to bring down the temperature by a few notches.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 29, 2021 11:04:22 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/city-records-hottest-day-of-the-year/article35045510.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY