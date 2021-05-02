Delhi

City records highest COVID deaths so far

The Capital reported 412 COVID-19-related deaths in the past 24 hours — the highest since the beginning of the pandemic — taking the total number of deaths to 16,559, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Saturday.

Also, 25,219 new cases were reported, taking the total cases to 11,74,552.

A total of 79,780 tests were done in a day, the bulletin said. Of the total cases, 10,61,246 people have recovered and there are 96,747 active cases.

Out of the total 21,428 beds for COVID-19 treatment, only 6.2% of beds were vacant at 11 p.m. Also, only 15 ICU beds were vacant.

The positivity of new cases was 31.61%. This means more than 31 out of 100 people taking the test are now COVID-19 positive.

The positivity, which is the percentage of people testing positive out of the total tests done, has been almost on the same level for more than one week.

There was a sharp rise in positivity from 3.5% on April 1 to 36.2% on April 22. But since then, it has stayed below it.

