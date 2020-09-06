City records 70-day high in new cases

New Delhi

06 September 2020 02:10 IST

Over 38,000 tests done in a single day

On the day when Delhi conducted a record number of COVID-19 tests, the city witnessed the highest number of new cases in over 70 days.

On Saturday, the city reported 2,973 cases in the past 24 hours, according to a Delhi government health bulletin. The tally now stands at 1,88,193.

On June 26, the city had reported 3,460 new cases.

Record testing

A total of 38,895 COVID-19 tests were also done in the city in the past 24 hours, which is the highest number of tests conducted in a day since the outbreak began.

Also, 25 more deaths have been reported, taking the death toll to 4,538.

Of the total cases, 1,63,785 people have recovered and there are 19,870 active cases.

Saturday also witnessed an increase in other parameters: number of active cases, positive people under home isolation, and people admitted at hospitals.

The number of new cases is still less compared to June.

On June 23, daily new cases touched almost 4,000 – highest so far, and since then it had been dropping.

The number of active cases in the city on Saturday was the highest in about two months. On July 1, there were 27,007 active cases, which fell to 9,897 on August 4. But since then the number of active cases has been above the 10,000 mark.

The number of positive people under home isolation was 10,514 on Saturday and is the highest in over 50 days. The number of people in hospitals — 4,934 — is also the highest in 60 days.

The number of containment zones in the city has reached 976.