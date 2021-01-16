Delhi

City records 295 new cases

The city witnessed 295 fresh COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 6,31,884, stated a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Friday.

Also, 10 more deaths have been reported in 24 hours, taking the total number of deaths to 10,732. A total of 66,921 tests were done in a day. Of the total cases, 6,18,357 people have recovered and there are 2,795 active cases.

The positivity rate of COVID-19 cases was 0.44% on Friday and the overall positivity till now was 6.49%, as per the bulletin. “Well done Delhi! Delhi records the lowest number of Covid cases in the last 8 months. The positivity rate stands at an all-time low at 0.44%. With the resilience of the Delhiites, we are committed to fight and beat Corona [sic],” CM Arvind Kejriwal tweeted.

Delhi government on Friday reduced the number of total beds reserved for COVID-19 in six government hospitals to 610 from existing 2,000. In another order, the government also reduced the number of beds in private hospitals reserved for COVID-19.

There were 2,451 containment zones in the city as of Friday.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 16, 2021 12:49:17 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/city-records-295-new-cases/article33583917.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY