City records 1,398 fresh virus cases

New Delhi

19 August 2020 23:18 IST

Out of 1,56,139 cases, 11,137 are active

As many as 1,398 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Delhi in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 1,56,139, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Wednesday.

Also, nine more deaths were reported, taking the total number of deaths to 4,235.

Of the total cases, 1,40,767 people have recovered and there are 11,137 active cases at present. The number of active cases has been increasing for the past three days and it has increased from 10,823 to 11,137.

The active cases, which were 27,007 on July 1, had fallen to 9,897 – below the 10,000 mark in months – on August 4, but since then it has remained above that mark.

However, the number of new cases has been less than 1,500 for the past 34 consecutive days, which is less compared to June. On June 23, daily new cases touched almost 4,000 – the highest so far – and since then it has been dropping.

Though Delhi has a capacity to do around 11,000 RT-PCR tests in a day, only 6,317 such tests were done in the past 24 hours.

Of the total 14,988 tests done in the past 24 hours, over 69.6% were rapid antigen tests, which have shown a low positivity compared to RT-PCR tests. The positivity rate has also dropped from 12.2% to 6.7% compared to July 1.

The number of containment zones in the Capital stood at 560.