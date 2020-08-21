City records 1,250 fresh virus cases, 13 deaths

NEW DELHI

21 August 2020 23:41 IST

Capital has 1,42,908 cases of recoveries and 589 containment zones at present

The Capital recorded 1,250 new COVID-19 cases on Friday and 13 deaths, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government. The total number of cases now stands at 1,58,604 and there have been 4,270 deaths due to the virus.

The number of recoveries was 1,082, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,42,908. There are 11,426 active cases in the city at present. The bulletin added that 6,086 RT-PCR tests and 11,649 rapid antigen tests were conducted in the past 24 hours. With this, the total number of tests conducted in the Capital now stands at 13,92,928. There are 589 containment zones at present.

The Delhi government said that a decision to increase the number of CATS ambulances has helped the government save lives of thousands of patients. “Till May 15, Delhi had 160 CATS ambulances and by August 10, it increased to 594. This decision helped in the reduction of response time of CATS ambulances,” it said. On May 15, the response time of CATS ambulances was around 55 minutes, which reduced to 18 minutes by August 10, it added.

The capacity of receiving calls for the ambulance was also increased from 20 lines on May 15 to 30 lines at present. “On May 15, the number of calls attended by the CATS ambulances was 750, the fleet status was 160, the lines connected were 20, and the response time was 55 minutes. The number of calls refused was 222. On August 10, the number of calls attended by CATS was 945, the fleet status was 594, the lines connected were 30, the response time was 18 minutes, and no call was refused in this month.” it added.