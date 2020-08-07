City records 1,193 fresh cases; COVID-19 tally reaches 1,42,723

The Capital on Friday reported 1,193 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of cases to 1,42,723. The health bulletin issued by the Delhi government said that 23 deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, taking the total fatalities to 4,082.
It added that 1,108 people have recovered and total number of recoveries stands at 1,28,232. There are currently 10,409 active cases in the city.
After a significant reduction in the number of test during the weekend on account of Eid and Raksha Bandhan, 5,612 RT-PCR tests and 17,773 rapid antigen tests were conducted. The total number of tests conducted in Delhi stands at 11,43,703.
The bulletin added that there are currently 477 containment zones in the city and 5,367 patients are in home isolation. Out of 13,571 beds available for COVID-19 patients, 10,502 are vacant.
