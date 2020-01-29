City receives light showers; sun to play hide-and-seek in coming days

The Capital on Tuesday received 5.7 mm of rainfall overnight and 0.4mm during the day that led to an increase in minimum temperature.

The sky continued to be overcast till afternoon with the maximum temperature settling at 22.2 degrees Celsius, which was normal for the season, and the minimum temperature settling at 10.5 degrees Celsius, which was two degrees warmer than the average for the season. Showers continued in the evening as well at several parts of the city.

The MeT department said the wind direction will change to north-westerly from Wednesday onwards. Chilly winds from the hills will cause the temperature to fall by 6 degrees Celsius by Friday.

The forecast for January 29 reads partly cloudy sky with possibility of a very light drizzle in the morning. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be between 21 and 10 degrees Celsius respectively.

The extended forecast shows that there will be mainly clear sky on January 30 with fog in the morning. The forecast is similar for January 31 and February 1 with moderate fog in the morning.