City police launch QR Code-based feedback system

March 01, 2022 01:20 IST

Department also launches revamped website and other digital initivatives

The Delhi police on Monday launched their revamped official website and new digital initiatives such as QR code-based public feedback system.

Commissioner of Police Rakesh Asthana said the initiatives have added a new dimension in digitisation and modernisation of the force. “The maximum utilisation of technology, with an objective to improve service delivery system and ensuring safety and security of people, is essential in the present environment. Anubhuti — the feedback management system — will establish two-way communication with the public and improve the police work through an analysis of the feedback received,” he said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Prashant Gautam, who is also an engineer and the brain behind the QR code-based feedback system, said police have been welcoming public feedback manually since 2016 but the latest system eliminates human involvement. “There’s no manpower requirement in this system apart from informing people that they can scan the QR code posted at police stations and submit their feedback,” Mr. Gautam said, adding that one doesn’t need download any application and it works efficiently with the mobile Internet.

In the new system, one can scan the QR code, submit a form after which they would receive a one-time password through which they will be able to submit the feedback. The police said the feedback cannot be fudged and the identity of the person will remain confidential. “Response database will be utilised to analyse and take corrective steps for improvement in police-public interface,” the police said in a statement.

Another initiative — e-chittha (duty roaster) — launched by the department aims to ensure efficiency and transparency, the police said.

The revamped website with advanced features will enable the citizens know about Delhi police services with one click, the police said.