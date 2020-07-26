City police file chargesheet against Sharjeel Imam

The Delhi police on Saturday filed a chargesheet against former Jawaharlal Nehru University student Sharjeel Imam at Patiala House Courts.
The chargesheet has been filed under Section 124A (sedition), 153(A) (promoting enmity), 153 (B)(assertion prejudicial to national integration) (promoting enmity, hatred between different communities, 505 (spreading rumours) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 13 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.
The police claimed that he delivered seditious speeches and incited “a particular section of society to indulge in unlawful activities”.
The police also claimed that “in the garb of protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019,” he incited people to block the road leading to “chakka jam” which further led to disruption.
The police claimed that Mr. Imam called the Constitution a “fascist document”.
Delhi Police registered a case against him, after Assam and Uttar Pradesh Police, in January for his speeches in Shaheen Bagh and at Jamia Millia Islamia University.
Sedition case
He was arrested in January and a case of sedition was also lodged against him for a speech he delivered on the Aligarh Muslim University campus on January 16.
The Assam police also filed an FIR under the anti-terror law against him for his speech.
His name has been mentioned in several chargesheets filed by Delhi Police in connection with the communal riots in north-east Delhi in February.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath