City police file chargesheet against Sharjeel Imam

The Delhi police on Saturday filed a chargesheet against former Jawaharlal Nehru University student Sharjeel Imam at Patiala House Courts.

The chargesheet has been filed under Section 124A (sedition), 153(A) (promoting enmity), 153 (B)(assertion prejudicial to national integration) (promoting enmity, hatred between different communities, 505 (spreading rumours) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 13 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

The police claimed that he delivered seditious speeches and incited “a particular section of society to indulge in unlawful activities”.

The police also claimed that “in the garb of protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019,” he incited people to block the road leading to “chakka jam” which further led to disruption.

The police claimed that Mr. Imam called the Constitution a “fascist document”.

Delhi Police registered a case against him, after Assam and Uttar Pradesh Police, in January for his speeches in Shaheen Bagh and at Jamia Millia Islamia University.

Sedition case

He was arrested in January and a case of sedition was also lodged against him for a speech he delivered on the Aligarh Muslim University campus on January 16.

The Assam police also filed an FIR under the anti-terror law against him for his speech.

His name has been mentioned in several chargesheets filed by Delhi Police in connection with the communal riots in north-east Delhi in February.