Delhi

City police distribute food to needy

The Delhi Police on Thursday distributed food packets and ration to the needy across the Capital in the wake of the 21-day lockdown following the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Police Commissioner directed district Deputy Commissioners of Police to find areas where people are running out of food or are on the streets and help them. All the Station House Officers got in touch with Resident Welfare Associations and NGOs in their area to facilitate the process.

Devender Kumar, RWA president of an East Delhi locality, said that they made announcements in the area and asked people not to gather and that food will be delivered to them.

DCP (South) Atul Thakur said, “Special Staff and Narcotics Squad of the district collectively decided to volunteer and contributed to arrange food packets for deprived and underprivileged.”

Printable version | Mar 26, 2020

